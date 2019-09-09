LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A city councilor in Lynn says the community must stay united after a church was recently vandalized.

City Councilor Brian Field wrote on Facebook that he saw pictures of vandalism that had taken place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on South Common Street.

“I was extremely saddened that this type of deliberate destruction would take place at such a sacred place,” he wrote.

Field added that there have been several incidents of vandalism over the past couple of months.

“An attack on any specific group is an attack on all groups,” he continued. “Whatever is done to try and divide us will only make us more united. Hate has no place in Lynn.”

Lynn police are reportedly investigating these incidents.

