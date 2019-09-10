LEE, N.H. (WHDH) - People in New England looking to get spooked as Halloween approaches won’t have to go too far to visit one of the nation’s best haunted attractions.

A recent ranking published by USA Today named Haunted Overload in Lee, New Hampshire as the seventh best scary attraction in the United States.

The ranking claims that Haunted Overload “does an excellent job of providing various levels of scares, so everyone can enjoy.”

Patrons are able to travel along a trail through the woods for a terrifying and fully immersive show.

USA Today partnered with a panel of experts to pick the initial 20 haunted attraction nominees. The top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

