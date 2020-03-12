Have coronavirus concerns? You should save these emergency help numbers in your phone

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the coronavirus continues to spread across the Bay State, it’s important to know that there are places you can turn to if you have questions about the outbreak or if you’re in need of emergency assistance.

Residents in Boston are being urged to contact 3-1-1 with any questions or concerns regarding the coronavirus. Anyone who develops a fever, cough or shortness of breath should call the Boston Public Health Commission 617-534-5050.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey wants any resident who is in self-quarantine and facing problems at work with taking time off to contact 617-727-3465.

Residents living outside of Boston should visit the state’s Department of Public Help website.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

