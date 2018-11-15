Have questions about purchasing marijuana in Massachusetts? Here’s everything you need to know

BOSTON (WHDH) - Licensed retail marijuana shops are ready to open in Massachusetts and eager to serve the public. Whether you’re a seasoned pot user or just curious about cannabis, simply wandering into a dispensary can be overwhelming and lead to many questions.

From pre-rolled joints to chocolate bars to gummies, there will be dozens of ways to buy and consume marijuana in the Bay State.

Not sure what’s best for you? Not to worry. 7’s Sharman Sacchetti spoke with marijuana expert Jake Moriarty, of Northampton’s New England Treatment Access (NETA), to clear up any confusion you might have about purchasing pot.

“With any type of edible, we always like to say to go low and slow,” Moriarty said. “Start with the five-milligram starting dosage and wait a couple hours to see how you feel.”

Edible chocolate bars are expected to be a popular choice when NETA opens to the public. Just one square of the bar equals Moriarty’s recommended five-milligram starting dosage and can take up to an hour to kick in.

So what happens if you take too much and have a bad reaction? Moriarty’s professional opinion: “Don’t freak out.”

Moriarty says it just takes time to work through your system and recommends having a buddy to hang out with.

“Find a safe, comfortable spot, Maybe having a friend there to talk them through it might help,” he said. “Just staying where you are and being calm.”

How much can one purchase during a single transaction? State law says “a retailer shall not sell to an individual more than one ounce of marijuana or five grams of marijuana concentrate per transaction.”

That means the most marijuana you can buy is one ounce of marijuana flower or five grams of concentrate in edibles.

Customers are permitted to buy more in a separate transaction as well, but stores do have the right to refuse you if they believe you or the public may be at risk.

If you’re a newcomer, Moriarty recommends asking as many questions as possible.

“Anything under the sun, any questions you may have, we’re happy to answer,” he said.”

In the first few days after opening, NETA says it will limit the sale of loose marijuana flower to an eighth of an ounce as opposed to a full ounce.

