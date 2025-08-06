WHITEFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - The Mountainview Grand Resort in Whitefield, New Hampshire, is home to a number of animals, including four llamas and several alpaca.

The staff says the animals were already a hit with guests and they wanted to come up with a new way to offer visitors some up-close time with their four-legged friends.

“We had the llamas here and do llama hikes with the guests and we do llama picnics that families want, and it was just another way for people to get involved with the llamas and have a nice round of golf,” said Lloyd Van Horn.

The llamas carry your clubs as you play the resort’s 18-holes while keeping you company.

“They’re very good companion animals,” said Van Horn. “Ours obviously have a lot more interaction with people than most llamas, and so they’re very friendly.”

After their shift, the llamas are tipped with some alfalfa and grain, and the resort says they seem to really enjoy their time on the course.

“I think they really, you know, they like the attention, and they like getting out and kind of exploring, especially when we take them around,” said Van Horn. “And so, I think that their world is only as big as you make it, so I think it’s good for them.”

