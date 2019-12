STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - If you’ve lost some scaly friends in Stoughton, the police have something for you at the station.

Stoughton police recovered several “remarkably creepy yet shockingly majestic creatures” from the street, according to a Facebook post. They’re asking for the lizards’ owner to get in contact and pick them up.

“We have your lizards and they are being taken care of,” the department posted. “Please call us at 781-344-2424 to explain why you left your lizards on the sidewalk.”