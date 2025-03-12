WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Congressman Bill Keating came to the defense of Rep. Sarah McBride, Democrat of Delaware, in a heated exchange during a committee meeting Tuesday.

The committee chair, Republican Keith Self of Texas, misgendered McBride, the nation’s first openly transgender member of Congress, referring to her as “Mr. McBride”.

“Mister Chairman, you are out of order,” Keating said. “Mister Chairman, have you no decency? I mean, I’ve come to know you a little bit, but this is not decent. You will not continue with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way.”

The committee adjourned shortly after the argument.

McBride responded to the incident, posting on social media:

“No matter how I’m treated by some colleagues, nothing diminishes my awe and gratitude at getting to represent Delaware in Congress. It is truly the honor and privilege of a lifetime. I simply want to serve and to try to make this world a better place.”

