‘Have you seen Smokey?’ NH fire officials ask public for help in search for missing sign

NEWBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire fire department is turning to the public for help tracking down a Smokey Bear sign that suddenly vanished over the weekend, authorities said.

The Newbury Fire Rescue’s fire danger mascot disappeared from the front of the station on Sunday, according to officials.

The life-sized Smokey Bear sign has stood outside the station on New Hampshire Route 103 for 75 years.

“The department is hoping that someone has seen the large cut out that was securely bolted to the fire danger sign, will bring it back to the fire station, no questions asked,” fire officials said in a Facebook post.

The sign was made by a local boy scout and has since become a landmark in the town.

