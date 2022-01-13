BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department has updated its Most Wanted list.

Detectives are working to track down:

Anthony Dixon on firearm offenses

on firearm offenses Alex Rodrigues on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, and firearm offenses

on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, armed robbery, and firearm offenses Francisco Mahon on an armed robbery charge

Casey Kolenda on firearm and drug offenses

on firearm and drug offenses Reyes Familia on charges of human trafficking and assault and battery

on charges of human trafficking and assault and battery Stacie Shield on an assault and battery with a deadly weapon charge

Jason Tench on a breaking and entering charge

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers are answered by police officers and trained personnel who forward the information to the appropriate investigators.

You do not have to reveal your identity to the police to provide information about a crime.

