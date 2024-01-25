BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Burlington are looking for the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

The individual in question was seen on security footage entering Total Wine and More in Burlington on Monday before leaving with $1,100 worth of alcohol without paying.

After leaving the store the individual departed in a white SUV believed to be either a Mazda or an Infiniti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington Police officer Nicholas Scola at nscola@bpd.org.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Scola at nscola@bpd.org#BurlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/NlFsl8gz5T — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) January 24, 2024

