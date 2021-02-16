Have you seen this windsurfer? Woman trying to find owner of camera recovered on Winthrop beach

A Winthrop woman is trying to track down a windsurfer whose camera was lost at sea before she found it on a local beach.

Josephine Fatta said she was walking on Yirrell Beach in Winthrop a month ago when she saw an orange Go-Pro camera in a pile of seaweed. She brought it home and found a memory card inside, but didn’t have any way to read it.

“It took me 6, 7 weeks to go to Amazon and buy the card reader, I popped it into my laptop last weekend and I was blown away,” Fatta said. “I was like, there’s footage on here!”

