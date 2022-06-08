SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - After four years, one disconnected phone line and several organizations’ help later, Gigi the cat has been reunited with his owner.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Gigi is back home with his family,” Salem Animal Rescue League Executive Director Jinelle Hobson said.

The organization recently received a call from a local woman who had been feeding a stray cat at her home. She was soon leaving the state and was worried that no one would be able to feed him while she was away. She managed to catch him and brought him to Salem Animal Rescue League, who scanned for and found his microchip.

The microchip company found Gigi’s contact information, and found that he belonged to a Haverhill woman. However, her number was disconnected. The shelter then called the microchip company and found out that she had been adopted from MSPCA Nevins Farm Shelter in Methuen, just a mile from Salem.

The MSPCA then got involved and contacted Haverhill Animal Control to knock on the woman’s door and see if she was missing a cat. When they got to her home, they were surprised to learn that she had been missing for four year. The cat and owner were reunited at Salem Animal Rescue League.

Hobson, of Salem Animal Rescue League, pointed to the importance of microchipping one’s pet in case it gets lost, and of bringing stray pets to local animal control officers and animal rescues or others who can help lost animals get home.

She offered this advice for pet owners: “if your pet does go missing, be sure to report it to your community’s animal control officer and area shelters, post on social media, and put up flyers in your neighborhood.”

