Haverhill community mourns death of first-grade student

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - The Haverhill community is in mourning after the death of a first-grade girl in the city.

Faculty and parents of students at the Golden Hill Elementary School were notified this week about the death of the girl.

School officials did not comment on the cause of the girl’s death, but Superintendent James F. Scully said city schools are thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing as an added measure given the severity of this year’s flu season.

Scully asked the community to keep the young girl and her family in their thoughts and prayers.

No additional details were immediately available.

