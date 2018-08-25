Haverhill crash sends SUV through brick wall

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are investigating a two-car accident that sent an SUV crashing through a brick wall and into a building on Saturday evening.

Crews responding to the crash in the area of Route 125 along Boston Road had to use a crane to pull the damaged vehicle from the building before lifting it onto a tow truck.

Both drivers are expected to be fine.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash, and no charges have been filed at this time.

