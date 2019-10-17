Haverhill firefighter hospitalized after being shocked while battling blaze

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill firefighter was rushed to the hospital after being shocked while fighting a blaze that was sparked by a powerful storm that blew through the region overnight, an official said.

Fire crews responding to a house fire on State Street found that a downed tree had fallen onto some power lines, touching off a house fire, a fire official said at the scene.

An unnamed fire lieutenant was taken to the hospital after being shocked during the firefight.

Their condition was not immediately released.

