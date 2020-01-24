Haverhill firefighters mourning death of lieutenant who died unexpectedly

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Haverhill Fire Department is mourning the death of a veteran lieutenant who died unexpectedly this week.

Emergency crews responding to a home on 14 Greystone Ave. found Lt. Jeffrey King dead inside, according to fire officials.

King transferred to Haverhill in 2012 after working three years at the Amesbury Fire Department. He was promoted in 2017 to the rank of lieutenant.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death.

State troopers assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation.

