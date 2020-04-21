Haverhill halts fire truck parades after bystanders’ poor social distancing

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Although Haverhill residents have enjoyed numerous parades of fire trucks as they self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, their poor self-distancing has led to the parades being canceled until officials come up with new policies.

The trucks most recently came out during Easter Sunday and have gone through neighborhoods for other events as well. But Fire Chief William Laliberty said the mayor was concerned after seeing large gatherings on Easter.

“Some of these groups [watching the parade] were quite large, close, less than 6 feet away, not wearing masks,” Laliberty said. “We wanted to bring joy, we didn’t want to bring the virus with it.”

Laliberty said the parades will resume when officials come up with stronger guidelines — and if people follow them.

“We’re going to come back with a better plan, that this is what we need in terms of cooperation, and if we can’t get that, we’ll have to think again,” Laliberty said. “We want to work out a plan that’s safe for everybody.”

