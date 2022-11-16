HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Haverhill High School football season has been canceled by the district over allegations of hazing Wednesday.

According to an announcement by Haverhill Public Schools, the team will now forfeit all future games, including their Thanksgiving game. The coaches have been put on leave, and local police said they have opened an investigation after a disturbing video from the locker room got leaked.

“significant material was uncovered today which impacts the direction of the investigation and the entire school community,” HPS said in part. “Given the seriousness of the misconduct, the District has decided to end the current football season – canceling all future practices and forfeiting future games. Out of an abundance of caution, members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.”

Parents expressed their dismay with the news.

“It’s disappointing to hear, in this day and age– kids will be kids occasionally but this is a little ridiculous,” Carl Rizzo, a father of a student said. “It’s concerning. You worry about your kids everyday and you hope that they can just show up to school and be in a safe environment, and it’s unfortunate that this stuff still happens.”

“It’s a shame that the entire team has to be punished for a couple kids’ actions,” he said.

Mayor Fiorentini commented directly about the circulated evidence.

“I have seen the videos and they are disgusting,” he said. “The players directly involved in these disgusting incidents should be immediately removed from the team and never be allowed to play high school football. There is no place on our teams or on any team for disgusting hazing such as this. Parents deserve to know when they send their kids to play high school sports that their children will be safe.”

Fiorentini said he fully supports the decision to cancel the season and suspend the players involved. Members of the coaching staff have also been placed on administrative leave, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to HPS.

The district said Haverhill Police are investigating the incident as well.

