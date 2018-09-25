Haverhill High School senior dies after 2-car crash

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill High School student died at the hospital Monday night following a serious two-car crash in Haverhill, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Crystal and Liberty streets for a report of a crash about 9 p.m. found a 17-year-old suffering from critical injuries, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was pronounced dead at a Boston-area hospital.

Superintendent Margaret Marotta identified the victim as a senior at Haverhill High School, saying counselors are on-hand at the school.

“Classes are continuing for those that are able to attend,” she said. “Families who wish to pick up their students may do so however, at this time we are not releasing students to walk or drive themselves home.”

No additional details were immediately available.

State and local police are investigating.

