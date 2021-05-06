PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Haverhill man accused of molesting a girl multiple times in Providence, Rhode Island has been sentenced to serve 12 years in state prison.

Wilton Rodriguez, 40, pleaded nolo contendere to two counts of first-degree child molestation, according R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

He was sentenced on April 26 to 25 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions with 12 years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation, Neronha said.

Rodriguez was also ordered by the court to register as a sex offender, complete sex offender counseling, and have no contact with the victim.

“Even following a conviction, we recognize that this Office’s efforts to achieve justice in a case where a ‘trusted’ adult sexually exploits a young child can only go so far,” Neronha said. “The lasting harm inflicted upon victims and their families by the reprehensible criminal conduct of perpetrators like that of the defendant here causes irreparable damage. I am grateful to the victim and her family for the strength they have exhibited in coming forward and seeing this case through to the end.”

Rodriguez allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 14 who was known to him multiple times between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 1, 2017.

