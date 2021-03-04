Haverhill man arraigned in brutal attack of a mother and her pregnant daughter

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) – A man accused of violently attacking a mother and her pregnant daughter as they walked their dogs near their home in Haverhill on Wednesday night has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Jake Kavanaugh, 23, of Haverhill, was arraigned Thursday in Haverhill District Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, mayhem, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The victims were walking the dogs on Fairview Farm Road when Kavanaugh struck 54-year-old Patricia Blanchard and her 26-year-old daughter, Geena Sindoni, with his car twice before attacking Blanchard with a box cutter, prosecutor John DePaulo said.

“He hit the mother with his vehicle, actually turned the vehicle around, hit the mother a second time, and attacked her with a box cutter,” DePaulo told the court. “Cut both of her eyes, cut her neck, severe cuts to the neck. These are life-threatening injuries.”

Sindoni, who is five months pregnant, was able to escape and rush to a neighbor’s home for help.

An officer who responded to the scene tackled Kavanaugh and handcuffed him, according to the district attorney’s office.

Blanchard had to be airlifted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. She is said to be in critical but stable condition. Sindoni has since been treated and released from the hospital.

DePaulo told the court that police are still trying to determine whether Kavanaugh had a motive or if the attack was random.

Tim Connors, Kavanaugh’s attorney, got the judge to grant a mental health evaluation for his client.

As they left the courthouse, Kavanaugh’s parents said their son has mental health issues and that they will be praying for the victims.

Kavanaugh will remain held without bail pending a hearing next month.

An investigation remains ongoing.

