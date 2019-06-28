Haverhill man arrested in ‘brutal’ murder of 82-year-old Groveland resident

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 48-year-old Haverhill man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the “shocking and brutal” death of an 82-year-old man in Groveland last week, officials said.

Leedell Graham was arrested about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Cedar Street and will be arraigned on a murder charge in Haverhill District Court.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive man at 20 Governors Road found Patsy Schena suffering from multiple wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to a statement issued Saturday afternoon by Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Groveland Polic Chief Jeff Gillen.

In a statement, Blodgett called Schena’s death “a shocking and brutal crime.”

Gillen noted that Schena was the town’s building inspector for many years and this was the town’s first murder since 1992.

“We are relieved to have this individual in custody, however, there is much work still to be done on this investigation,” Blodgett said in a statement. “For that reason, I am unable to discuss the details of this investigation at this time. My goal is justice for Mr. Schena through a successful prosecution. I am tremendously grateful to the investigative team for their tireless work thus far.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)