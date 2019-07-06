Haverhill man arrested on weapons charges after stabbing in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old Haverhill man is facing weapons charges after attempting to flee the scene of a non-fatal stabbing in Dorchester early Saturday morning.

Officials who observed a commotion in the parking lot of the Allentown Gas Station on Southampton Street in Dorchester located and spoke to the victim who pointed out the suspect, Carree Burns, who was attempting to flee the scene in a motor vehicle.

Officers were able to stop the suspect and noticed what appeared to be blood on the passenger side door of the Burns’ vehicle, officials say.

Officers observed and confiscated a knife seen lying on the front seat of the vehicle after instructing Burns to exit the vehicle, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Burns was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), officials say.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Monday.

