Haverhill man charged with indecent assault at Fenway Park

Brandon Noyes, 29, of Haverhill. Courtesy Boston Police Department. Owen Boss

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Haverhill man has been ordered to stay away from Fenway Park after he was accused of an indecent sexual assault at the storied ballpark.

Brandon Noyes, 29, was arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court Monday on a charge of indecent assault and battery in connection with an incident at Fenway Park on Sunday, according to a spokesman for the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Noyes was ordered released on his own recognizance on the condition that he stay away from Fenway Park and the alleged victim.

He is due back in court Dec. 11.

