Haverhill man charged with pointing gun during road rage incident

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A 31-year-old Haverhill man accused of pointing a BB gun at another motorist during a road rage incident in Salem, New Hampshire, is facing criminal charges.

Brandon Heath turned himself in Saturday and was processed on two counts of criminal threatening.

Officers responding to a reported road rage incident on Route 28 Friday spoke with a witness who said a driver in a dark Honda with a Massachusetts license plate had just pointed a handgun at them twice. Officers scouring the area for the suspect vehicle found it parked outside the Mall and Rockingham Park and saw a handgun on the rear passenger seat.

When Heath returned to the vehicle, he admitted to being involved in a road rage incident but claimed the other driver was the aggressor.

Heath is slated to be arraigned on Monday, June 11.

