MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man who prompted a SWAT response after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun has been arrested in Derry, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to a call from a woman reporting a man she knew had threatened her around 9 a.m. learned that the suspect may be at 182 Beech St. in Manchester, according to police.

The area of Beech and Hayward streets was shut down as a SWAT team set up a perimeter and evacuated the first and second floors of the multi-unit building.

Officers eventually made contact with the suspect via phone and learned that he was in Derry, according to police.

Derry police located him and took him into custody without incident.

Fernando Landor, 29, of Haverhill, was charged with criminal threatening, reckless conduct, violation of a protective order and stalking. He will be arraigned in Hillshorough County Superior Court on Jan. 2.

