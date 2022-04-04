LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill man who was found guilty of negligent driving in connection with a crash that injured a Massachusetts State Police trooper who later died has been sentenced to prison.

Trooper Thomas Devlin, 58, was in the breakdown lane conducting a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica in July 2018 when Kevin Francis swerved and struck him, authorities said. Devlin suffered serious head and leg injuries and after undergoing several surgeries, he died in 2020.

“Trooper Devlin’s legacy is one of being a beacon of strength and love for his family, as a dependable and highly-respected colleague and a mentor to younger Troopers, and as a reminder of the dangers police officers face every day,” Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said. “This case underscores the critical importance of the Move Over Law, and should remind drivers of the need to give space to first responders, tow drivers, highway workers, and others who are called to do important jobs on our roads.”

After Devlin passed away, prosecutors charged Francis with motor vehicle homicide, but those charges were downgraded last month after a medical examiner determined a rare brain disease contributed to Devlin’s death.

Devlin’s wife, Nancy, said the past four years have been gut-wrenching for her and her family.

“Somebody did not pay attention and did not move over and it just destroyed our lives,” she said. “He was the most amazing man I have ever known.”

Francis will serve 18 months behind bars followed by three years of probation. His license will also be suspended for 60 days.

