Haverhill man facing assault, DWI charge following arrest in NH

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Haverhill man is facing several charges after police say he resisted arrest and spat on an officer during a traffic stop in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a vehicle traveling at an unsafe, high rate of speed on Ashword Avenue around 12:40 a.m. on Friday conducted a vehicle stop and arrested the driver, Christopher Zielinski, 36, of Haverhill, police said.

Officers investigating determined that Zielinski was under the influence, according to police.

Zielinski was told that he would be placed under arrest when police say he became uncooperative and refused to exit his vehicle.

Officers removed Zielinski, handcuffed him after a struggle and placed him under arrest, police said.

While in the patrol car, police say Zielinski began violently kicking the center partition and spat on an officer passing by his open window, hitting him in the side of the face and eye with saliva.

At the police station, Zielinski told officers he had COVID-19 but officers determined that to be a lie.

Officers say Zielinski caused extensive damage to the interior of the booking room and was in possession of a knife during his arrest.

He was later taken Portsmouth Regional Hospital for evaluation and testing.

Zielinski is being charged with a DWI, speed, resisting arrest, assault by prisoner, simple assault, criminal mischief (felony) and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

He was ordered held without bail pending arraignment at Rockingham County Superior Court on Sunday afternoon.

