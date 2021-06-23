HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 51-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to steal from recreational marijuana dispensary in Haverhill Wednesday.

Officers were called to CNA Stores on River Street around 12:30 p.m. after they say Tony Hernandez brandished what appeared to be a BB gun and demanded cash and cannabis.

A representative for the veteran-owned store said employees followed security protocol and hit the panic button.

Authorities said Hernandez was not able to get away with much before he was arrested just outside the doors to the shop.

Dozens of CNA customers were pulling into the parking lot hours later upset to see the shop closed, and to hear what had happened.

“It’s pretty busy. They’ve got a lot of clients. It’s pretty heartbreaking to see they robbed this place,” said customer Anthony Nazarian.

“We are grateful for the quick response by the Haverhill police and that no one was hurt. We are in the process of debriefing with our employees and offering them the support they need while also reviewing our safety protocols with all staff,” Store representative Scott Winters told 7NEWS.

They say they have plenty of surveillance video of the incident and hope it will lead to a conviction.

Hernandez is expected to appear in Haverhill District Court on armed robbery charges.

CNA is expected to reopen for business Thursday morning.

