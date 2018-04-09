Haverhill man killed after being struck by fallen tree

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Officials say a man was killed after being pinned underneath a tree that had fallen in his yard in Haverhill.

According to the Essex County DA’s office, a 60-year-old man was found pinned underneath a tree Sunday at around 5 p.m. Fire and emergency crews responded to the scene and cut the tree so the man could be removed.

The victim was taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say the man was clearing tree branches with his son in his backyard when one large tree, which had snapped in half and was leaning against another tree, caused the supporting tree to give way. That snapped tree fell on top of the man.

The victim has not been identified

