BOSTON (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man is dead, and an 81-year-old man will face criminal charges following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 93 in Boston late Saturday night, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported multi-vehicle crash on Route 93 northbound before Exit 15A around 11:45 p.m. determined a driver in a 2004 Cadillac Escalade got on the highway in the wrong direction and nearly struck two vehicles — a Honda Odyssey and an Audi A4 — causing both to swerve and crash into each other, according to state police.

The occupants of the Honda Odyssey, a family of four, were transported to a Boston-area hospital for evaluation.

Shortly after the initial crash, the wrong-way driver, later identified as Antone Carvalho, of Somerset, collided head-on with a Chevrolet Cruze.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze, identified as Riley Sergi, from Haverhill, died from his injuries.

Carvalho will be issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Ed Murray shared dash video showing his near-miss with the wrong-way vehicle just before the crash.

“I just happened to see a set of headlights coming right at me, I swerved into the middle lane,” Murray said. “He clipped a car, damaged that car, and kept going and I had my family in the car, my wife and daughter in the car, I’ve never seen anything like it … It’s terrifying to think that I got out of the way and someone behind me gets killed.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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