Haverhill nurse sentenced to 54 months for taking morphine from dying patient

AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill nurse was sentenced to 54 months in prison for taking morphine from a dying patient and replacing it with cough syrup, officials said Wednesday.

Lauren Perrin, 47, was sentenced after pleading guilty to tampering with a consumer product. While working as a nurse in Amesbury, Perin took morphine from three bottles subscribed to a hospice patient and used it for herself, replacing the morphine she took with cough syrup.

The tampering lowered the morphine’s potency to only 4 to 29 percent of its intended strength and the victim was “deprived of necessary pain relief in the weeks before her death,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

