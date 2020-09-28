Haverhill officials investigating coronavirus cluster at nursing home

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases at a Haverhill nursing home after the state lifted indoor visitation restrictions.

Twenty people at the Lakeview Nursing Home have tested positive for the virus. The state is now testing every patient and every staff member at the facility.

Last week, Gov. Charlie Baker lifted restrictions on nursing homes, allowing indoor visitations.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)