HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill say a man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly approached school children waiting at a bus stop and asked them to get into his vehicle.

John Perrault, 76, was arrested Wednesday evening after law officials spent the day searching for a suspect behind the early morning incident.

According to police, the suspect had tried speaking with the girls he approached at Brookline Avenue and Main Street before asking them to get into his vehicle. Another adult nearby reportedly witnessed the attempt and stepped in, getting the suspect to drive off.

Nearby schools and other communities were notified of the incident soon afterwards as police began an “intense search” for the suspect, according to a press release from the department. Bus stops around the area were later monitored by officers as the operation continued.

State Police also assisted with the search and were credited with spotting Perrault in Haverhill at approximately 5 p.m.

The charges he is now facing include Enticement, as well as Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Revoked License.

Haverhill Police said Perrault is currently being held on $100,000 bail and will be arraigned tomorrow in district court.

