Haverhill police asking for help finding ‘missing and endangered’ man

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are asking the public for help locating a man considered missing and endangered.

Clifford Hopkinson, 51, was last seen at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen at 1:12 a.m. Saturday morning wearing a black button-down shirt, black pants and black dress shoes.

He had checked himself into the hospital for treatment of bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information about Hopkinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Haverhill police at 978-373-1212.

