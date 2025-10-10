HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone announced he is retiring hours after being put on paid leave, according to Haverhill Mayor Melinda Barrett.

Pistone is leaving the job after months of public criticism involving the department’s handling of recent crises, including the unexpected death of a police officer.

The officers’ union passed a no confidence vote in the chief.

In a statement, Barret wrote, “I have been informed of the unions’ no-confidence votes and respect their right to weigh in on the leadership of the police department. After meeting with representatives of the superior officers’ and patrol officers’ unions on Tuesday, October 7, I took action to place Chief Pistone on paid administrative leave. In the interim, he requested personal leave. This afternoon, (Thursday, October 9th) we officially served notice to Chief Pistone that he was being placed on paid administrative leave. Shortly thereafter he announced that he was retiring from his position effective immediately. I have accepted his resignation.”

Barrett said she is in the process of hiring a third-party investigator to look into concerns the union has raised.

In her statement, Barret continued, “The results of the investigation will determine what, if any, new or permanent actions will need to be taken to ensure the continued safety and wellbeing of the officers and the public.”

Acting Police Chief Stephen Doherty said he recognizes the challenges the community has faced recently, and he will do everything he can to rebuild the community’s trust in the department.

In a statement, Doherty wrote, “I recognize that this tragedy, combined with the daily challenges of policing in today’s world, has placed enormous strain on our officers. Many are hurting, tired, and asking for help. The recent vote of no confidence reflects that pain. I hear it, I respect it, and I take it seriously.”

