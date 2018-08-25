Haverhill police investigating after car found in Merrimack River

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are investigating after a vehicle was found in the Merrimack River Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle submerged around 9:45 a.m. in the area of the 110 River Street rest area found the car unoccupied, according to a release issued by Haverhill police.

The owner of the vehicle was located later on at their home.

They suffered from minor injuries and were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

The Haverhill Harbor Master, State Police Air Wing and Dive Team were called to assist as a precautionary measure.

