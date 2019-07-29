Haverhill police investigating student allegedly bringing gun to school

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old was arrested after allegedly bringing a weapon to Haverhill High School Monday, police said.

Officers responded to the school at 10:40 a.m. for reports of a student who had fled the school when approached by school security regarding a report he may have had a firearm, police said. Officers arrested the student in the 200 block area of Broadway and he will be arraigned in juvenile court.

The building was locked down before a controlled dismissal of students. Officers and a K9 from the State Police are searching the area but have not found a firearm, police said.

School officials and Haverhill police are still investigating the incident.

