Haverhill police officer accused of hitting girlfriend with metal water bottle during fight over Match.com alert

A Haverhill police officer accused of hitting his girlfriend in the face with a metal water bottle during a dispute over a Match.com alert was arraigned on domestic violence charges on Friday.

Carlos Arriaga, 48, of Haverhill, was arraigned in Newbury District Court on charges of assault and battery on a family member or household member and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.

Officers responding to a reported domestic disturbance at Arriaga’s Standish Road home around midnight spoke with the alleged victim who said they were laying in bed together when she decided to leave after noticing he had received a Match.com alert on his phone and that he hit her in the face with a metal water bottle as she was trying to back her car out of the garage, according to police.

As he was being placed under arrest, Arriaga agreed to turn over his service weapon and magazines.

Arriaga was released on public recognizance on the condition that he stay away from and have no contact with the victim.

The Haverhill Police Department has not commented on his arrest.

Haverhill police officer Carlos Arriaga under arrest on charges he assaulted his girlfriend with a metal water bottle #7news pic.twitter.com/CsXjC62f9l — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 23, 2019

