HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill police officer who allegedly crashed into a parked car while driving under the influence of liquor on Easter faced a judge Tuesday.

Carlos Arriaga pleaded not guilty in Haverhill District Court to a charge of operating under the influence of liquor.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 216 Essex Street around 7:50 p.m. Sunday learned Arriaga, who was off-duty at the time, had struck a parked and occupied 2022 Honda CRV, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

Authorities say Arriaga was driving a 2017 Mercedes GLE 350 when he struck the Honda, causing damage to both vehicles.

Both drivers reported minor injuries but Arriaga was booked on the OUI charge.

In 2019, Arriaga was charged with assault and battery in connection with an incident involving his girlfriend. Prosecutors say he got into an argument with the victim after he got a Match.com alert on his phone. He allegedly punched her car windows and struck her in the face with a metal water bottle.

Arriaga was released under the conditions he remain drug and alcohol free.

The Haverhill Police Department has since placed him on administrative leave.

An investigation remains ongoing.

