HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Haverhill police officer has been placed on administrative leave after authorities say he crashed into a parked car while driving under the influence of liquor.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of 216 Essex Street around 7:50 p.m. Sunday learned off-duty officer Carlos Arriaga had struck a parked and occupied 2022 Honda CRV, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

Authorities say Arriaga was driving a 2017 Mercedes GLE 350 when he struck the Honda, causing damage to both vehicles.

Arriaga was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor.

Both drivers reported minor injuries.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

