Haverhill Police respond to crash involving ambulance

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Haverhill Police responded to a crash on Saturday morning involving an ambulance.

The crash happened at the intersection of White and Winter Streets. One of the vehicles involved was a Trinity Ambulance.

The ambulance was rolled over on its side when police arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The accident is now under investigation.

