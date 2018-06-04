Haverhill police respond to report of ‘suspicious pony’

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police officers responding to a report of a “suspicious pony” Friday got quite the surprise.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a stuffed animal rather than a real horse, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“Upon arrival, the ‘pony’ was found to have not been stolen, and was not in need of food, and it was already ‘stuffed,'” police wrote. “We are here when you need us, ready to protect, proud to serve.”

