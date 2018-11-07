Haverhill police searching for man who robbed same store twice at knifepoint

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are searching for a man they say robbed the same store twice at knifepoint.

The 7-Eleven store on South Main Street in was robbed Sept. 21 and Oct. 11, according to Haverhill police.

The suspect was wearing a black and gray Puma hooded sweatshirt with a green or black paisley bandana over his face during the Sept. 21 incident and obtained a substantial amount of money, police say.

On Oct. 11, the same suspect was wearing a purple cloth over his face and gray hooded sweatshirt under a two-tone black jacket, according to police. The store clerk resisted and the suspect fled without obtaining any money.

A knife was used in each robbery with either a green handle or green blade, police say.

The suspect appears to be a white or light brown-skinned male in his early to late 20s, between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall and is possibly operating a light-colored sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Haverhill police at 978-722-1573.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)