Haverhill police searching for missing man after ‘suspicious’ fire

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are asking the public for help finding a missing man whose house was burned in a “suspicious fire” Tuesday night, officials said.

Daniel Wyman was reported missing shortly after Haverhill police and firefighters responded to a 12:18 a.m. report of a structure fire at his home, Haverhill police said.

Wyman, who is considered “missing and possibly in danger” was last seen leaving the house moments before the fire was reported.

The fire, investigators say, is being considered “suspicious.”

He is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call Haverhill police at 603-787-2222.

The investigation is being conducted by the New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, and New Hampshire Fire Marshals.

