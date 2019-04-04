Haverhill police searching for missing teen believed to be in danger

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Haverhill are turning to the public for help in finding a missing teenager they believe is in danger.

Alyssa Fortune, 17, allegedly ran away during a group outing in Boston on Sunday, according to a release issued by police.

She is described as 5 foot 3 inches, and about 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Fortune has ties to the Lynn area.

Anyone with information regarding the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Haverhill Police Department at 978-373-1212 or the Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2121.

