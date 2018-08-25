Haverhill police seek help in identifying statue vandal

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man caught on camera vandalizing a statue on Thursday.

The video shows a man pushing a statue of a cyclist to the ground in the Bradford Rail Trail and rejoining a female companion.

The two were spotted in the area again Friday morning between 9:40 and 11 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Haverhill Police Department at 978-373-1212, or via their anonymous tip line at 978-374-24211.

There is a $200 reward for information leading to a prosecution.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)