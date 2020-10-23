Haverhill police seek help in search for missing 12-year-old boy

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 12-year-old boy.

Ayden Nelson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near the Skateland on Washington Street Friday, according to police.

He is described as 5 feet tall with a thin build and long, dirty blond hair tied in a bun.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 978-373-1212.