Haverhill police seek help in search for missing 12-year-old boy

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Haverhill police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 12-year-old boy.
Ayden Nelson was last seen around 3:30 p.m. near the Skateland on Washington Street Friday, according to police.
He is described as 5 feet tall with a thin build and long, dirty blond hair tied in a bun.
He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 978-373-1212.
Missing Juvenile:
Ayden Nelson, male, 12yrs old, 5ft tall, long dirty blond hair in a bun, thin build, last seen wearing a black hoodie. Missing since 3:30pm today near Washington St / Skateland area. If seen please call the Haverhill Police Department – 978-373-1212. pic.twitter.com/6AUf9MnM6Q
— Haverhill Police (@HaverhillPolice) October 23, 2020
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)