Haverhill police seeking public’s help identifying burglar

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglarizing a home in Haverhill early Sunday morning.

The person reporting the incident, which occurred about 5 a.m. on White Street, says the suspect was wearing a hood and mask when he opened the first-floor window to the home, according to police.

Police say the suspect threatened a juvenile, who was in a bed below the window, before fleeing the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kyle McCann at 978-373-1212 ext. 1578.