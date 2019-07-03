Haverhill pond shut down due to high E-Coli levels

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say a pond in Haverhill has been shut down due to high levels of E-Coli.

A weekly test performed by the city’s conservation department revealed that the E-Coli levels in Plug Pond were elevated, according to Environmental Health Technician Robert E. Moore Jr.

Moore says that the elevated levels could be due to heavy rains.

The pond is set to be retested after July 4.

